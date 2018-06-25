Businessman shot dead in Bihar

Patna: A businessman was shot dead in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Monday while his driver is battling for life after receiving severe injuries, police said.

Arvind Choudhary, in his early 40s, has mobile phone and other businesses in Patna.

He was shot dead in Sugauli near Motihari, the district headquarters of East Champaran.

“Choudhary was shot dead while travelling by his vehicle from Patna to Raxaul by two unidentified persons, who boarded his vehicle at Motihari,” a district police official said.

Severely injured vehicle driver Biru Kumar has been admitted in a private nursing home in Motihari, where his condition is stated to be critical.