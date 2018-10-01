BSF trooper kills colleague after tiff

Ghaziabad: A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper shot dead a colleague here on Monday after a tiff, police said. The incident occurred at the Bal Bharti School where a company of BSF battalion from Gurgaon in Haryana was camping. The police said BSF’s Ajit Singh, a resident of Pathankot in Punjab, and Jagpreet Singh of Gurdaspur in Punjab quarrelled over some issue. Suddenly, Ajit Singh opened fire from his rifle, killing Jagpreet Singh on the spot. Ajit Singh has been arrested, Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said.