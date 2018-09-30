BSF jawan’s killing: Rajnath Singh hints India retaliated strongly

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh kept under wrap details of the operation in a speech at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh at an event on Friday, but revealed that the Indian Army has retaliated to avenge the killing and mutilation of the body of Border Security Force (BSF) head constable Narendra Singh by a Pakistan border action team (BAT).

He said, “Something has happened. I won’t reveal it now. Something big has happened. Trust me, something really big has happened 2-3 days ago. And, you will also see what happens in future. I have told the BSF, they are our neighbours, don’t fire the first bullet. But if they fire the first one, don’t count how many you fire back.”

Home Ministry sources said the revenge assault was mounted by the Army and hence Singh left it up to the Defence Ministry to confirm. BSF Director General K K Sharma, who retires on Sunday, however, spilled the beans, claiming “sufficient action taken to avenge the death of our soldier.” He hinted more retaliation, saying “we have reserved our right of retaliation and time as we will do it again.”

The disclosure comes on the second anniversary of the Indian Army”s “surgical strike” inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in 2016 that the government is celebrating across the country as “Parakram Parv.”

The BSF DG said his force did not retaliate immediately because the BAT personnel not only fled but also got the villages vacated up to five km from the IB, fearing a counter-attack. He said the Army and his force are all prepared for yet another action against the Pakistan Army and Pakistani Rangers.

He said BAT does not usually operate on the international border(IB) protected by the BSF, but it is now confirmed that its personnel not only pumped three bullets in Narendra Singh, who was engaged with seven other personnel in cutting grass on the fence in Jammu’s Ramgarh sector, but also mutilated his body after dragging it to Pakistan side. The BSF recovered the body only the next day.