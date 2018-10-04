Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#IndonesiaQuake
#FuelPriceHike
#TanushreeDutta
#NarendraModi
Home / Peace of Mind / Bringing Social Change through Change in Individuals

Bringing Social Change through Change in Individuals

— By Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj ji | Oct 04, 2018 01:57 am
FOLLOW US:

Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj

We all have heard about saint valmiki, who used to rob passengers that passed his way into the deep forest. One day, he made an attempt to rob some Sadhus or mendicants. The Sadhus told him that he was earning his livelihood in a sinful way and none of his family-members, for whom he robbed, would save him from the punishment for his sins. Valmiki realised this and he resolved firmly not to rob anyone in future. This led him to his inner transformation and this, in turn, awakened many of his good qualities.

Valmiki was now a deeply compassionate man and his mind became highly moved to write about the victory of virtue over vice in the form of the great epic, Ramayana. Similarly, when Buddha saw a sick man, an old man and a dead body, and reflected deeply, he realised that there was suffering in the world and that he should try to identify the cause of sufferings so as to liberate himself and others from sufferings. This brought in him a great transformation which, later, led to the transformation of many others.

Likewise, Ashoka reflected over the great sufferings caused to people as a result of the kalinga war, and realising the futility of wars, he resolved to give up war forever. When the baggage of Mohanlal Karamchand Gandhi was thrown out of a moving train and he, too, was pushed out on to the platform, he reflected on this sad and humiliating event and realised how degrading it was to be the citizen of a country that was under the yoke of a foreign rule. His self-respect then awakened and he took a vow that he would spend the rest of his life for the political freedom of his mother country.


This is how his own transformation brought change in the lives of many others and the dream of free india became a reality. These and such other examples clearly show that inner transformation in great men occurred after deep reflection, realisation and resolve. These three steps changed sinners into saints, ordinary men into great leaders and men of clay into higher-souled persons, for these awakened their potentialities for being good and for doing good.
Those who did destructive acts before, now became constructive and creative when they took these steps. And, they served as inspiring examples of transformation unto others. The change in individuals thus resulted in societal transformation. But! is it that easy to transform oneself?
…to be continued.

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Trigger-happy cops

    The cold-blooded killing of an Apple India executive by a UP Police constable in Lucknow on Friday night yet again…

  • IL&FS: Welcome rescue

    It is a redux of Satyam Computers, albeit on a much bigger scale. The sacking of the board of Infrastructure…

  • An experiment in coming to terms with truth

    Mahatma Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's PA, Bapu, Hey Ram, Hey Ram controversy, Venkita Kalyanam, Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversaryAs expressive of his faults and follies as of his vigour and virtues, Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography — read, discussed, debated,…

  • Criminal netas: Still a menace

    Even though it is widely believed that the Supreme Court should have intervened in tackling the vicious political-criminal nexus, it…

  • The winds of detente could blow amongst us

    borders, poem, india, pakistan, indo-pakistan border, love, friendship, peace of mind, weekend, weekend readsPassing through his honeymoon period in power when the Pakistan army establishment is relieved that it does not have to…