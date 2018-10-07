Botched surgery: MGM issues chargesheet to doctor

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration on Saturday issued a charge sheet to surgeon Dr Arif Ansari in case of botched surgery of a 21-year-old patient in a private hospital. The college administration has served the charge sheet to Dr Ansari over violating the norms of private practice, which include permission from the dean before performing surgery at private hospitals, not treating patients in private hospitals during college and OPD hours.

“We have given him 15 days to submit his reply on charge sheet. Action will be taken against him on basis of reply he files,” Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College dean Dr Jyoti Bindal said.Meanwhile, college administration has also issued a ‘reminder cum warning’ to faculty members about norms of private practices and warned them to follow norms to avoid action.

Statements of more docs needed

The three-member committee constituted by Chief Medical and Health Officer probing the medical negligence case is waiting for statement of few more doctors to take final decision on medical negligence. “We have recorded statements of Dr Ansari and family members of patient. We have also received documents about treatment from Medicare Hospital and Choithram Hospital but the statement of two doctors of private hospitals are awaited,” a committee member Dr Amit Malakar said. According to sources, Dr Ansari has denied operating up on the patient during college hours. However, he could not produce proof to substantiate his claim.

The probe committee will forward the report to CMHO, which will be forwarded to Deputy Inspector General of Police.