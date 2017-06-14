BMW India Begins Production Of New 5 Series

About a month back, we reported that BMW dealers in India had begun accepting bookings for the next-gen 5 Series in India. In the first week of June this year, BMW India confirmed that the new 5 Series will launch on June 29. Well, it’s about time that the company began the production of its highly acclaimed executive saloon and that’s exactly what the company has done. BMW India has now confirmed that the production of the seventh generation 5 Series is finally underway at its Chennai facility.

On this occasion, Vikram Pawah, president, BMW Group India, said the 5 Series has been nothing short of the undisputed king of its segment in India. He further added that the new 5 Series sedan has everything to take the Indian luxury car segment by storm.

The new-gen 5 Series was officially unveiled by BMW in October 2016. In terms of styling, it looks like a shrunken version of its elder sibling, the 7 Series. That is by no means a bad start because we believe the 7 Series has one of the most balanced design out there. BMW says that while the new 5 Series will be more high tech and engaging to drive, it will also be better on efficiency as well.

The Indian arm of the Munich-based auto giant hasn’t announced what engine options the new 5 Series will get. But what we understand is that it is likely to be offered with three options to choose from. There’s likely to be a 520d variant, with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel producing 190PS/400Nm. Next in line, in all probability, will be the 530i, which will be powered by the same 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that is found in the 330i sedan and the 330i GT as well. It is likely to produce the same power output as well – 252PS/350Nm. Expected to top the range is the 530d, housing a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder diesel engine, generating 265PS/620Nm. All engines are likely to be offered with an 8-speed automatic transmission only.

Competitive pricing will also be a key factor for the new 5 Series. It is destined to face tough competition from the Audi A6, Jaguar XF, Volvo S90 and the Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

The Volvo S90, although offered in only one variant and brought into India as a CBU (completely built unit), is priced at Rs 54.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It comes loaded with features and is easily one of the best packaged cars in the segment. Then there is the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. It has its spacious cabin to boast about, and the E 220 d, which was recently launched, has a price tag of Rs 57.14 lakh (ex-showroom Pune), which makes its case all the more appealing.