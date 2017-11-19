BJP’S SECOND GUJ LIST OUT

New Delhi: Even while Congress is struggling to finalise its candidates for the Guj polls, BJP released its second list of 36 candidates. BJP has, however, kept the suspense by holding back names for at least 8 constituencies that go to poll on Dec 9 in the first phase, nominations for which close on Tuesday. The party had declared 70 candidates on November 17, nominations for which start on Monday. Congress list has been delayed and may be out only on Sunday as the party sources said some problems with the Hardik Patel group as its leaders camping in Delhi felt slighted at no Congress leader talking to them, not even taking their phone calls. In case of difficulties, the list may go to the CWC convened on Monday morning, the sources said.