BJP, Opposition play hide-and-seek over President candidate

New Delhi : A two-week window opened on Wednesday for filing nominations after the issue of the gazette notification for the President’s election on July 17 even as the ruling BJP and a Congress-led conglomeration of nine opposition parties played hide-and-seek on who could be their consensus candidate.

The suspense may continue till June 23 when the ruling NDA may declare its candidate before Prime Minister Modi leaves for the US tour on June 25.

Modi did not mention any name on Wednesday when Home Minister Rajnath Singh and I&B Minister M Venkaiah Naidu met him for guidance on how to go about talking to the parties for a consensus candidate could be advanced. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is the third member of the three-member group set up by BJP President Amit Shah to speak to the opposition and allies.

The group has sought an appointment with Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday while its members are already talking to various parties in the NDA alliance. Their task is difficult since they have no names to offer as the only brief to them is to lay stress on electing the President by a consensus to avoid any controversy on the highest office in the country.

Opposition leaders of nine political parties held the first preliminary meeting on Wednesday on the issue in Parliament house but did not discuss any names as Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad said it is for the government to first open its cards. It was the first meeting of a sub-group of parties set up by Sonia Gandhi that met in Parliament house chamber of Rajya Sabha Opposition leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

“No names were discussed today but the process has just begun. Sub-committee meeting will again take place where we will discuss in detail,” Azad said. He said the sub-group will meet after the BJP group meets Sonia Gandhi and evaluate on what understanding it gives for a consensus candidate.

Others indicated that the opposition parties won’t agree unless the government offers a secular name and not anyone with the RSS background as being hinted by BJP leaders.

Besides Azad and Lalu Prasad, others who attended the meeting were Mallikarjun Kharge (Cong), Sharad Yadav (JD-U), Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M), Derek O’Brien (TMC), Ram Gopal Yadav (SP), Satish Chandra Mishra (BSP), R.S. Bharathi (DMK) and Praful Patel (NC).