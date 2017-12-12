BJP OBCs: Modi to connect today

New Delhi :On the last day of campaign in Gujarat on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opted to use the audio bridge call service from 9.30 AM for direct connect with all OBC MPs, MLAs, prabharis (in-charges) and workers of the BJP’s OBC Morcha.

A BJP press release says Modi believes in remaining connected with the public and the party workers through various mediums.

While he maintains a regular dialogue with the people across the country through his most popular “Man ki baat” radio programme, the PM remains in touch with the party workers through the audio bridge.

The last time he used the audio bridge to reach out the BJP’s SC and ST workers and seaside people in Gujarat during a recent natural calamity as also earlier with 25,000 BJP workers in Gujarat and Varanasi. He used NAMO APP recently to talks to the workers of the BJP Mahila Morcha, the release added.