BHOPAL: Congress treasurer Govind Goyal accused BJP media cell of targeting and trolling him on the social media. Goyal said that he has been on the target list of BJP for long, but since October 15, party media cell has gone after him full throttle. On October 17 a fake complaint accusing him creating hurdle in government work was field against him. The incident was reported in village Parvarlia during the land measurement.

Goyel said that he would file the complaint against the patwari, revenue inspector and others for filing fake complaint against him. He termed the allegations of BJP baseless Citing an incident, Goyal said that fire broke out during the aarti at a Durga pandal near Lily talkies, the BJP created a fabricated video and uploaded on social media holding him responsible for the incident. The accusations are baseless, claimed Goyal