BJP holds Mamata responsible for ‘forced’ Gorkhaland unrest

Kolkata/Kharagpur: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday held Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee solely responsible for the ongoing unrest over demands for a separate ‘Gorkhaland’, adding that her ‘meaningless politics’ that has fueled the situation.

“Nothing happened for seven years. Now with Mamata Banerjee forcing Bengali language on the people, the situation has turned bad. She should end her interference and apologise to the people of West Bengal,” BJP leader Rahul Sinha told ANI. Supporting his stance, West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that the government was not interested in solving the issues being dealt with in the region, adding that the violence witnessed is a result of forced interference by Mamata.

“Government is not interested in solving problems. All this meaningless violence is hampering the life of a common man. This is all intentional,” he said.

The agitation arose from an announcement made by Mamata Banerjee earlier that Bengali would be taught compulsorily up to Class 10 in the state schools. After the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) cadres clashed with the police following their protests against Mamata’s visit to Darjeeling and her decision to make Bengali compulsory in syllabus of schools across the state, the Army was called in to control the situation.

According to reports, the protest led by the GJM turned violent after protesters resorted to vandalism as they torched police vehicles and attacked policemen. On Friday, a PIL was filed in the Calcutta High Court against the bandh called by GJM in Darjeeling, declaring it to be ‘unconstitutional and illegal’.

The matter will be brought up for hearing this week.

Chief Minister Banerjee branded the GJM protest as ‘abhorrent’ and appealed to the people of the region to maintain peace. In response to this, GJM president Bimal Gurung on Saturday asked the Chief Minister not to indulge in or promote ‘divisive’ politics in the state.

“I request Mamata Banerjee that she is a chief minister and she must not do divisive politics. Her dictatorial politics will find a place in the Guinness book soon,” Gurung told ANI. He assured that the GJM will talk to the Centre as the state government is trying to suppress Gorkhaland for her own political interest.

“We will talk to the Centre and will send a letter to Prime Minister and Home Minister as well regarding all the atrocities. The state government is doing to suppress Gorkhaland for her own political interest,” he said.

Meanwhile, the GJM is slated to go on an indefinite strike from today, demanding a separate state of ‘Gorkhaland’. GJM general secretary Roshan Giri said that an all party meeting has been called on June 13 to discuss the matter.