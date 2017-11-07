BJP close to achieving its target in West Bengal, says Mukul Roy

Kolkata : Politician Mukul Roy, who joined the BJP three days ago after quitting West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress, on Monday asserted that the party was “close to achieving its target” of emerging as the correct alternative to govern the state.

Lauding the BJP workers for their hard work over the last two years, he said he would join them in helping the party reach the goal.

“The people of Bengal are looking for an alternative. The Bharatiya Janata Party is the alternative that would rule West Bengal in future. They would bring back the democratic environment in the state,” said Roy at the party’s state headquarters here.

“The way BJP has worked over the last two years in Bengal, I can say that they are very close to achieving their target. We will all strive together to reach that goal.”

Claiming that BJP is the biggest political force in the country now, Roy said the party would achieve massive victories in the coming elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujrat and also capture Bengal and Odisha in future.

He said whoever wants Bengal’s development should join the BJP.

“The real change has not come in Bengal. BJP can bring that change. I would appeal to everyone who want that change to come about and want Bengal’s development, to join the BJP,” he said.