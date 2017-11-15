Bihar jails to have video conferencing from next year, says Nitish Kumar

Hajipur (Bihar): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today said all jails in the state will have video conferencing facility by next year which will do away with the need for physical production of undertrials before courts.

“The work of installing video conferencing system at jails is making fast progress. By next year, all jails in the state will have the facility. Thereafter, trials will take place there itself without requiring prisoners to be taken out”, Kumar said at a function here.

Bihar has 55 prisons at present. There are frequent reports of undertrials escaping from custody while being taken for production in a court or returning from there from some place in the state.

The CM said “our government is committed to bringinga positive change in the lives of prisoners for which a number of innovative measures have been taken. I had gone to jail during the Emergency which helped me see at close quarters the shortcomings of our prisons which should serve the purpose of reforming those who are lodged there”, Kumar said here.

“Hence, ever since assuming power, one of the thrust of my government has been to bring about essential reforms and innovations in our jails. We have brought in changes in the jail manual”, he said.

The Chief Minister was addressing a function where he inaugurated the “Bihar Sudharatmak Prashasanik Sansthan” (correctional administration institute) and also launched prison ERP systems for jails across the state. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stones for multi-purpose auditoriums at eight central jails in the state, besides inaugurating 56 telephone exchanges at 30 jails and canteens at 11 jails.

On the occasion, appointment letters were also given to 1970 newly-recruited jail wardens, of whom 779 were women. The Chief Minister was accompanied by top officials including Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary (Home) Amir Subhani and DGP P K Thakur.