Bhopal:Unsafe MP, Rape cases go up 10%

Even harshest of law fails to dither sexual offenders

Madhya Pradesh continues to remain unsafe for women and girl child as the number of incidents of rape has seen 10 per cent rise as compared to last year. This year, till August, 2699 rape cases were reported in the state, against 2423 reported during the corresponding period last year. The sternest of law entailing death sentence to the rapists has failed to dither the sexual predators from committing the heinous crime.

The crime graph of the state has taken an upward turn for last few years. The year 2017 also saw 10 per cent increase in cases of crime against women as against the year 2016. The incidents of gang-rapes have increased by over 14 per cent; the year 2017 saw 124 cases, while this figure stood at 142 this year till last month. While sexual abuse is on rise in the state, cases of dowry death, domestic violence and cruelty by husband have seen a decline.

Cases of dowry death have come down by 19 per cent, domestic violence by 10 per cent while the reports of cruelty by husbands have dropped to 34 per cent this year as compared to previous year. Citing reason for the rise in cases of sexual offence despite harshest of law in place, ADG prosecution Rajendra Kumar opined that though court have awarded death sentenced to convicts, however, till date no execution has taken place. “The fear of the capital punishment can instil fear in sexual predator only when execution is done. The court verdict alone cannot do that,” said Kumar while talking to Free Press.

The ADG crime against women Anwesh Manglam said that rapes, molestation are mostly committed by people know to the victim and family. The cases related to harassment, stalking and others could be checked, and the family can play a crucial role in averting crime by keeping a close watch on people known to them. Police can catch hold of person with the criminal background, but sexual offenders within the family and in neighbourhood can be identify by family members only, he added.

Crime graph shows upward trend

For last few years, Madhya Pradesh has been in news for all wrong reasons as far as crime against women is concerned. In the calendar year 2017, the incidents of rape and molestation in the state grew by 10 per cent as compared to 2016. As per PHQ data, 5,300 rape cases were registered in the state in 2017, against 4882 in 2016. In 2015, this figure stood at 5,072. The graph of molestation cases has also witnessed an upward trend.

In 2017, as many as 9,500 cases of molestation were reported; the corresponding figures for 2016 and 2015 were 8,700 and 8,000 respectively. Last year, the police for the first time had registered 1,000 cases of stalking, 379 cases of making sexual remark, whistle-blowing, singing vulgar songs etc. In addition, around 125 cases of voyeurism were also registered.