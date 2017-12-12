Bhopalites know the art of living: Muzaffar Ali

Bhopal: He perches on a chair, crosses his legs, tilts his head to one side at the open auditorium in Ravindra Bhavan. The mellow December sunlight falls obliquely on his bright face. With good command over English, Urdu and Hindi, the well-known 70-year-old film director, actor, poet, fashion designer and a thinker Rajah Muzaffar Ali is a man in full possession of himself – a powerful sum of myriad experiences.

Ali who was in Bhopal to participate in ‘Jashn-e-Urdu,’ organised by MP Urdu Academy spoke to Free Press (FP) on various topics ranging from film direction to Sufism. Excerpts:

FP: After ‘Anjuman’ in 1986, you returned to the mainstream of direction in 2015 when you made ‘Jaanisaar’. There was a gap of nearly 30 years. Why did you keep yourself away for so long?

Ali: I did not exactly keep myself away from mainstream film direction. During that period, I made around 50 short films and TV serials. I’m not a filmmaker only. I think. I feel. Like a free bird. I don’t have to take an exam. Whenever I feel like and get a chance, I go for making films.

FP: But for Umrao Jaan, your films could not hit box office. Do you think that ‘Nazaquat’ and ‘Nafasat’ that your films highlight came in the way of earning box-office applause?

Ali: Yes, you can say so. I think it also depends on who are starring a movie. Big stars means big hit nowadays.

FP: What is the reason that directors like Satyajit Ray, Shyam Benegal and Adoor Gopalakrishnan have become a rare commodity these days? Do you think there is lack of talent in the country?

Ali: No, I don’t think there is any dearth of talent. But the problem is people are not connected with their roots. The fact is the content is getting changed. However, I can talk of myself not of others.

FP: What Kind of script you prefer?

Ali: It should be connected with roots. We’ve to be clear about one thing. The time which I am living in is passing through an important phase. But as far as I am concerned, I don’t think about script or story every time. I am simply living my life and think about the script as part of it.

FP: Do you think the advancement of technology has affected the skills of an actor?

Ali: No, I don’t think so. Technology plays an important role in modern films, and we can’t ignore it. An actor has to strike rapport with the audience directly, and technology is just a medium. Once an actor fails to do that his or her career comes to an end.

FP: What do you think about controversy on Padmavati?

Ali: Every person has his or her own style. I can’t say whether the movie is good or bad before watching it. Controversy occurs every time, every era. It happened with me too when I was making ‘Umaro Jaan’. Aajkal har cheez jayaz hai…

FP: Do you think that politics has made inroads into film industry?

Ali: Politics is also a mirror of society like cinema. But the problem is people are not open-minded. They don’t take criticism in the right spirit.

FP: There are many young film directors. According to you, who holds the future of Indian cinema?

Ali: Everyone is good. And they are doing well.

FP: Tell us about Jahan-e-khusro.

Ali: We have performed it in Delhi. The specialty of the programme is that the people across the world come to attend it. We create music poetry and light to leave an imprint on minds of the audience.

FP: How Sufism impacted Indian culture?

Ali: It is a vision. It leads to open mindedness and generates love in our heart. Is se badi aur kya cheez ho sakti hai… (What can be greater than that).

FP: Tell us about Bhopal.

Ali: A beautiful city. I feel good to come here. I have visited this place many times, but I am coming here after a gap of one and a half years. Yahan ke logon mein majak and jeene ki tamanna bahot hai… Here people love and share jokes and know the art of living.