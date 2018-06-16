Bhopal: Youth refuses to marry pregnant live-in partner, booked for rape

Bhopal: A girl has filed a rape complaint against his live-in partner who got her pregnant but later refused to marry her. Ratibad police on the complaint of eight-month pregnant girl have booked the 20-year-old youth and arrested him. Police have also booked his mother who allegedly tried to force abortion on her.

In live-in relationship for last one year, the youth had promised to marry the girl, which he never fulfilled. After the girl got pregnant, the youth ditched her and his mother even tried to force her for abortion.

According to police, the victim, a resident of Hari Nagar in Kolar area, is student of private college at Barkhedi Kalan, Neelbad Road. In her police complaint the girl said that she came in contact with the youth Vikash alias Vicky Soni in college. Soon after they fell in love started living with together. On pretext of marriage, Vikas lured her to have physical relations with him.

A few months ago when the victim asked Vikas to marry her, he bluntly refused. When she insisted on marriage stating that she was pregnant, Vikas threatened her with dire consequences. When the girl became eight months pregnant she informed her parent about the youth.

They approached police on Thursday and filed a complaint. After preliminary investigation, police has registered a case under section 376(2) (N), 342, 296, 323 and 506 of the IPC. During the investigation, the police found that Vikas allured the girl saying that they both come from same region and would marry.