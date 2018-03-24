Bhopal: Yoga centers for gas survivors fail to serve purpose

Bhopal: Yoga training centers meant for the gas tragedy victims have failed to serve the very purpose. Instead of running classes for the gas survivors, these centers are being used for activities other than yoga. In once such center, a college has come up in the building allotted for it, while in another complex the authorities are using a room to store books and literature.

Seven Yoga training centers which were previously under Gas relief department were handed over to Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the civic body in turn gave their charge to the department of culture. The seven training centers in the city are now being used for different purposes but yoga.

According to Dr Ravi Verma, chief medical officer of gas relief hospital at DIG Bungalow area said that the centers were started for gas victims as Yoga helps in speedy recovery and also addresses respiratory issues and other type of aliments. However, these complexes were never used for the purpose for which they were set up.

BMC has opened its ward office on the ground floor of the center which was once inaugurated for running Yoga center. Here itself, one room of the complex is being used for storage of books. Defending the decision to use Yoga center for storing books, local corporator Rafeeque Qureshi said that after the rain water damaged books at Iqbal library, the authorities were left with no option but to use one of the room of the center for safekeeping of books.

Similarly, a college is being run at a Yoga training center at Jain colony near housing board colony in Karond. The Yoga center located near Central Library remains locked. The authorities did not even take interest in spreading information about these centers.

Locals have no idea about that these buildings are meant for imparting yoga training to the gas disaster victims Commissioner gas relief department Krishna Gopal Tiwari said that the seven centers have been handed over to the culture department and they should now look into the arrangements.

Commissioner culture department Akshay Kumar Singh stated that department doesn’t own the complexes where these centers are set up and once we get their possession we will resume Yoga classes in the centers, he added. Gas relief activist Rachna Dhingra alleged that the government’s hullabaloo over imparting Yoga training to gas survivors was a charade. None of the Yoga centers are run for the purpose they were set up for, she added.