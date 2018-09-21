Bhopal: Women share their woes, welcome ordinance on triple talaq

Welcoming the ordinance that criminalises triple talaq the victims of instant triple talaq in the city told Free press that now, men will be forced to think before seeking talalq and won’t be able to give instant talaq. 26-year-old Sabnam Beg (name changed) said, “In divorce cases views of wife should also be considered. I welcome the decision. If it is implemented it may save lives of many innocent women and children.”

Beg got married to the mufti-e-shahar Abul Kalam mufti’s elder son Mohammad Saleh in 2010. After few months, her in-laws started pressurising and threatening her for dowry. Her husband even used to beat her. Recalling the day she was given instant talaq, she said, “Acting on his parent’s advice, my husband gave me instant triple talaq orally and threw me out from home along with my two young children November 2, 2014 at 11.30.”

“In fact they called my father that day and said that either you provide Rs 2 lakh or take your daughter away. My father already took debt for my marriage, so he was unable to fulfill their demands,” she added. “Since then I have been fighting for justice. I went every where including court, police, State Women Comission, but to no avail because my husband has power and money which I don’t have. My father also died four month back. But I have still faith on Allah (God). If I am right, Allah will definitely help me,” said Beg who lives at her father’s home now with her two sons.

Similarly, 56-year-old Farhat Naaz (name changed) who is a government employee said, “After my marriage in 2001 I learnt that my husband is a drinker. He used to abuse me daily at times even physically. I urged him to quit drinking but he didn’t.” “After three years of my marriage, he told me in a fit of anger that he wants to give me talaq. I also said ok, give. Finally he gave me divorce through kaziyat. At that time, we didn’t go to court. I came to my parent’s home with two children.”

She said since she was in job, she didn’t ask money for maintenance from husband. She also got immense support from her family. “I am very happy with the decision. Now, the life of the rest of women will be saved. They can also put their views before court. Now, men will have to think before giving instant talaq through SMS, Whatsapp and Facebook,” Nazz added.

Our fight will continue against polygamy

I think, this is a good decision. In fact we have been fighting for the rights for Muslim for past 11 years. Last year, we also sent a letter against the instant triple talaq after getting signature of 50,000 musilm women of the state. Finally we got justice. But our fight will continue against other issue polygamy. We still follow Sharia law of 1937 that talks against Quran. It needs some changes. We have also drafted a Quran Bill that talks about the correct age of marriage of men and women and also the process of triple talaq according to Quran. I think we should do some changes. We have total 30 of instant triple talaq across the state including Bhopal, Satna, Maheshwarand Khajuraho.

Safia Akhter, state convener, Bhartiya Muslim Mahila Aandolan