Bhopal: Women are unsafe in MP, NCRB record proves it

Bhopal: A case of gang rape was reported in the capital city on Thursday, which once again proved that women are not safe in MP. The state tops in crime rate against women in the country, according to National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB). In gang rape cases, MP is the third topper with 270 cases.

According to NCRB’s 2015 report, women are kidnapped and forced to get married and have faced molestations in MP. On October 31, a gang rape had occurred in the city. The victim had to run from pillar to post to file the case. The victim first visited Habibganj police station but the police told her to go to another police station. Finally, the police station filed the case and forwarded it to railway police. The victim was preparing for the UPSC exam and was brave enough to seek justice. In rural areas, women avoid complaining.

Maharashtra and Rajasthan are not far behind as far as crime against women is concerned. In MP, 4391 cases were registered in which 5071 women were raped. In Maharashtra, 4144 cases were registered in which 4189 women were raped. In Rajasthan 3644 cases were registered in which 3649 women were raped, according to NCRB report.

As for gang rapes, 458 cases occurred in Uttar Pradesh followed by Rajasthan (411) and MP (270). Delhi registered 92 cases of gang rapes. Superintendent of police (Dial-100) Amit Saxena said that in last 22 months, 33,055 complaints of eve teasing were reported with Dial-100. Bhopal district tops in eve teasing cases. About 2890 complaints were received in this regard.