Bhopal: Woman struggled for 2 years to prove she is alive

Vidisha: A woman of Sorai village in chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s home district Vidisha had to spend two years to prove that she is alive. Two years back, Geeta Ahirwar, 37, was declared dead in government records for no reason and her pension was stopped. Her name was also deleted from the list of PDS functionaries. She came to know of this when she downloaded her family ID from the Samagra Portal. She made rounds of government offices but nothing worked.

On Wednesday, Geeta reached collectorate where she apprised ADM of her problem. The ADM then directed Vandana Sharma, CEO of janpad panchayat, Vidisha, to amend the records and declare her alive. He also directed that the facilities to which she was entitled should be restored to her.

According to Gita, her husband Vijay had abandoned her and had started living in Bhopal along with his parents and their 15-year-old son. She lives in the village with her brother Shiv Ahirwar.