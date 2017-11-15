Bhopal: Woman accuses brother-in-law of outraging her modesty

Bhopal: A 20-year-old married woman has lodged a complaint of rape against her brother-in-law who outraged her modesty twice.

In a complaint at Habibganj police station, the woman said that her elder sister’s husband sexually assaulted her while she was staying with them. The girl had come to assist her sister who was pregnant then. The incident took place around a year ago in a hotel but the matter was reported to police now.

Habibganj police station registered a Zero FIR as the place where the incident took place comes under the jurisdiction of Hanumanganj police station. The case diary has been handed over to Hanumanganj police station.

According to SHO of Hanumanganj, Sudesh Tiwari, the victim woman basically hails from Kadwala village in Shajapur district.

In her complaint she stated that around one year ago on Nov 10, 2016, when she was unmarried, the accused Jitendra Othle, a resident of Narsinghgarh, came to their home. The accused asked her parents to take her along as his wife (girl’s sister) was pregnant and needed help. The girl left with the man for his house. However, the accused took the girl to a hotel near Nadra bus stand at Hanumanganj area where he sexually assaulted her. Later he against raped the girl when he took her to his house. The girl remained silent as he threatened her of dire consequences.

After two months she got get married and started living at her in-laws house in Bhopal. However, the accused again started tormenting her and pressurized her to continuing physical relationship with him. The victim then narrated her ordeal to her husband and thereafter the matter was reported to police.

Based on her complaint, a case under sections 376 and 506 of the IPC has been registered by the police and search has been intensified to nab the absconding accused.