Bhopal: With kingpin in hand, more arrests on card in FCI recruitment paper leak scam

Bhopal: The arrest of the kingpin in Food Corporation of India recruitment paper leak scam may facilitate arrest of more accused in next few days. The special task force (STF) had arrested the mastermind Deshraj Kishor on Monday. Police are interrogating the racketeer to uncover the modus operandi of the scam and also the names of people involved in it.

April 1, 2018, just a day ahead of the exam, which was to be held in seven cities of the state, the STF had busted the scam in Gwalior and arrested 50 persons in connection with paper leak. The arrested included middlemen Harish and Ashutosh and 48 candidates, who all hailed for Bihar. The candidates were to appear in the exam on April 1st. Each of the beneficiary candidates were asked to pay Rs five lakh to the racketeer for clearing the test.

Deshraj Kishor, the mastermind of the racket in MP, had given STF a slip. However, they succeeded in nabbing the kingpin on Monday. STF AIG Sunil Shivhare informed that a team of STF arrested Kishore on Monday night in Gwalior and was produced before a court on Tuesday. The court has sent him to police remand till June 20.

The STF had conducted raids on places in MP, Bihar, Delhi and other areas in connection with the scam. According to STF sources, there are four layers to the same, and with the arrest of 50 persons, the STF has managed to uncover the first layer. STF will interrogate Deshraj to bring to fore the entire modus operandi of the scam. During the remand, police will seize his mobile phone, laptop, computer and documents to collect information about the scam.

Police will look for the source of paper leak. Police will look into whether the paper was leaked from printing firm, from exam conducting company, or was it leaked while being taken to exam centre or from FCI office. He informed that they are very near to arrest one more accused in the case.

STF searching Bhopal connection

STF is searching the Bhopal connection of the scam as Deshraj had visited Bhopal a day ahead of the exam. From Delhi he first reached Gwalior and after spending a few hours he boarded train to Bhopal on March 31 and on the same day he took a flight for Delhi.

It is suspected that since the exam was scheduled for April 1 in Bhopal and adjoining districts, he might had come to Bhopal to handover question paper to his accomplices. The examination was to held in Indore, Ujjain and Sagar also.