Bhopal: Will seek legal opinion on Yadav’s tweet, says HM

Bhopal: The controversy over chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s statement in the US that roads of Madhya Pradesh are better than America took a new turn on Thursday after state home minister Bhupendra Singh Thakur said that legal opinion would be sought on PCC chief Arun Yadav’s comment on the chief minister.

In his tweet, State Congress president Arun Yadav had urged US president Donald Trump to register a case against Chouhan. Bhupendra Singh attacked Yadav in seven consecutive tweets on Thursday. Singh wrote that Yadav seems to have forgotten even basic courtesies. He said BJP is his rival and not the state. The chief minister was merely praising the progress of the MP in the US.

Singh said that Yadav quoted CM out of context and used selected portions of the video of his speech to distort what he was saying. He said that this is not for the first time when the Congress party has embarrassed India before the world. The Congress had requested the US not to grant visa to Narendra Modi but subsequently people of the country mauled Congress party in elections. BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agarwal said that Yadav has violated constitutional and political propriety.

In a counter-attack, Yadav said that he spoke the truth and BJP can do whatever it likes. Defending Yadav, state Congress party chief spokesperson K K Mishra said that BJP should not teach patriotism to him.

CM trolled for second day

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was trolled on the social media for the second consecutive day on road issue. Pictures of poor roads in the state were posted on the social media. Chouhan was also attacked for undertaking most of his journeys by air. The CM’s statement linking the Halloween festival celebrated in the US with belief in ghosts and spirits was also criticised.