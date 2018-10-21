Bhopal: ‘Why mama and ministers are mast while health services in MP are shattered ?’

MP Congress president Kamal Nath on Saturday launched the series of 40 days and 40 questions. On the day one targeting the poor condition of health services in MP he asked, Why mama and ministers are mast while health services are shattered? He asked the CM although their claims on health services are high then why does the data of Union government’s report shows a reverse picture?

He alleged that 817 out of 1174 primary health centres are without doctors in MP. He said that save the girl child is a good slogan; let the girl study, but what is being to conduct safe delivery and to save girl child. He asked alleged, “Out of 1236 gynaecologist and paediatrician why only 180 posts are filled?

He alleged that MP government is spending only 1.04 percent of the GDP on health services. He claimed that he is not imposing false allegation on CM, “I giving reference from the Government’s answer given in the parliament in July 31, 2018.”

Chouhan’s Twitter handle retaliates

Retaliating on Twitter, CM Shivraj claimed the barrage of mentions that he is getting from the opposition on social media vindicates the fact that he is on the right path. “These days, my Congress friends are mentioning about me way more than about themselves or their colleagues. An old adage fits here aptly “When your opponents start chanting your name more than their names, you must understand you are on the right path,” Chouhan’s official Twitter handle said.