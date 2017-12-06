Bhopal: Wheat, rice given to madarsa traced in pvt godowns

Bhopal: Wheat and rice, which was allocated to madarsa run by Bhopal Mufti-e-Azam Abdul Razaq, was found dumped in private godowns in the state capital. The consignments were to be supplied to mandi. Mufti-e-Azam Abul Razaq is director of madarsa while his son Abdul Mazid looks after entire affairs.

This matter came to light during the raids conducted by district administration on Monday. The verification of mandi records and weighing of wheat and rice recovered from private godowns were carried out on Tuesday. Food and civil supplies manager P K Tiwari and assistant manager Gopal Borwankar have been suspended.

Sub divisional magistrate Mukul Gupta said that wheat and rice which were allocated to madarsas were supplied to private godowns. “Government distributes free of cost grains to madarsa and schools. These madarsa are run by Bhopal Mufti Abdul Razak. His son Abdul Mazid looks after entire affairs. The matter will be probed for which SDMs of MP Nagar, Govindpura and Huzur have been given appointed.”

According to sources, the racket was on with help of businessmen and officials. They used free of cost wheat and sold flour at minimum cost of Rs 30 per kg. According to information, senior officials of district administration, food and civil supply and Mandi are reported to be involved in scam. The food and civil supplies department maintains all records of Public Distribution System (PDS) and Fair Price Shops (FPS). Prima facie, it appears that influential businessmen who run flour mills used to get this wheat.

Food and civil supplies officer Jyotsana Shah said, “Food and civil supplies department does not maintain any records about PDF and FPS allotments. It is responsibility of mandis. We are probing the modus operandi of mandi where lapses were committed. It was government’s stock, which was supplied illegally to private players.”