Bhopal: WhatsApp users self impose Model Code of Conduct

With imposition of model code of conduct and Election Commission of India (ECI) going strong against misuse of social media in assembly elections, WhatsApp group administrators have started issuing do’s and don’ts in their groups. A message titled important has gone viral in various groups in state capital since Saturday evening which says, ‘all have been informed about implementation of model code of conduct. I request you all post political updates very carefully. Do not post in favour or against of any political party which might violate model code of conduct. Please cooperate.’

Group administrator of Kashana WhatsApp group Khalid advocatesaid, “My group has 116 members from across the MP. It has been formed with purpose of exchange of news.” “Fault- intentional or non-intentional may land group admin into trouble, therefore it is better to remain cautious,” he added. In the Friends forever group run by Prabha Bhargava, which has 183 members- a member Jinesh Jain posted the message warning not to post any objectionable update that could invite trouble.

“We have formed the group for healthy interaction and exchange of ideas of old friends and friend of friends. We may have different opinions but we still remain friends but during election times one needs to remain extra careful as police takes holds the group admin responsible,” said Bhargava.Moreover, election commission has Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) to keep eye on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, bulk SMS, internet platforms etc. ‘Social media platforms will never be allowed to abuse India’s election process and stringent measures backed by laws on data protection and individual privacy have been put in place,’ said Chief Electoral Officer, VL Kanta Rao. In Lok Sabha polls of 2014 most of the political parties had used various social media platforms to their advantage.