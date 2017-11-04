Bhopal: We’re scared, our parents are worried, say girl students

Bhopal: The brutal gang rape of 19-year old student on Tuesday night has rocked Bhopal. The result is that the female students of coaching institutions are scared of moving out in the city alone. Talking to Free Press, students said that the incident not only shocked them but worried their parents who no longer want their daughters to return home after sunset.

Most of the students blamed the police and district administration for their failure to protect women and instill a sense of security in them in a state which is ruled by their ‘Mama (maternal uncle)’ Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Worse, the FIR against the accused was registered after 24 hours of the incident. So scared were the parents that many of them were seen standing outside the gates of coaching centres to take their daughters home on Friday.

They said that the areas like MP Nagar, Rachna Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Mansarovar Complex near BJP office and Habibganj station, Hoshangabad Road are not safe for girls after dusk. Keeping the safety of female students in mind, some of the coaching institutes have changed their timings. Despite this, the most important question is will that stop rapes in Bhopal?

Free Press talked to students to know their views. Excerpts of their brief interviews

Mansi Jain, IIT aspirant

Not only I but my parents too are scared after hearing the news. My father told me to be careful and alert. Don’t go anywhere, come home from coaching directly. I am doing preparation of IIT. And for this, I have to come to MP Nagar for coaching. Women in the city are not safe especially those who take public transport. Our police are not aware. If they are aware, such kind of incidents will not take place. They are, in fact, giving protection to criminals rather than us.

Shivi Shrivastava, law student

I am not scared but shocked. It is true that the girls/ women in the city are unsafe. But at the same time, we should remain alert. Nowadays, we have smart phones and there are many apps available in it for women’s safety. The law and order our state is very poor, so we should use such facility for our own safety.

Aayushi Tripathi, law student

The city has become as unsafe as Delhi for women. There are many helpline for women’s safety like Dial 100 and 1090 but it is not being implemented properly on ground. The law and order of our state should be tightened. But at the same, women will have to be more courageous so that they can take care of themselves.

Tanisha Gawde, law aspirant

I am not feeling unsafe but yes I am scared. I think it is happening due to the dirty mindset of people towards women. So, neither police nor any law and order can stop such crime until the mindset of people is changed. At the same time, I also would like to say that we should understand the meaning of women empowerment.

Kanchan, IAS aspirant

Girls/ Women are not safe anywhere in the country. I am not scared but yes, I became alert after the incident. The condition of law and order is very poor. So we will have to do our own protection. We should avoid going to desolate places alone.