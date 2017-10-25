Bhopal: ‘We made Indira, PM; Pratibha, President: US yet to have woman Prez’

Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan raised the issue of the US not having got a woman President till date in his speech at Washington DC on Tuesday. In what may well be considered a diplomatic impropriety and a uncharitable comment on the internal affairs of a foreign nation, Chouhan said, “We elected Indira Gandhi as the Prime Minister, we made Pratibha Patil the President of the country but the USA has yet to elect a woman President.”

He was addressing the inaugural session of the meeting of Deendayal Upadhyaya Forum, organised by Foundation for India and Centre for Indian Diaspora Studies. He said that the US was a mature democracy but the world was still waiting for a woman to break the White House glass ceiling. It may be recalled that in the recent Presidential elections in the US, Donald Trump had defeated Hillary Cilnton. Chouhan said that India was far ahead of most of the countries as far as giving women the opportunity to work at top positions was concerned. The Indian ministers for Defence, External Affairs and Water Resources are women. In Madhya Pradesh, he said, women have been given 33 per cent reservation in government jobs with forest department being the only exception.

Talking about the philosophy of Integral Humanism, propounded by Upadhaya, he said that it can help solve problems like global warming and climate change. He said that just three percent of the world’s population was controlling 70 percent of the global natural resources. The poor have little or no access to natural wealth. He said that Madhya Pradesh has laid down policies which would help the state collect taxes from the rich and use them for the welfare of the poor.

CM on pleasure trip at tax payer’s expense: Ajay Singh

Leader of opposition in the Vidhan Sabha Ajay Singh has said that the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was on a pleasure trip to the US, splurging money paid as taxes by the farmers and the commoners. And he had undertaken many such trips in the past too – all in the name of drawing FDI to the state. He said that as the CM’s trip was being funded by the state exchequer, the people have the right to know what state gained from it. He said that the programme organised by Foundation for India to mark the 100th birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya was not a government function and was attended by only a handful of people. “What is the logic of spending lakhs for lecturing a small group of persons on Upadhyaya’s philosophy? He also spoke on the Namami Narmade Yatra at a thinly-attended programme at the Indian Embassy in the US capital,” Singh remarked. He said that Chouhan was criticising China in the US while he had flayed US during his China trip. “He is running with the hare and hunting with the hound. How such a policy would help make MP an investor’s paradise is anybody’s guess,” he said. Singh said that Chouhan had spent five days in the US last year but the outcome was zilch.