Bhopal: Way to build Ram Temple opens, says Uma Bharati

Welcoming the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya land case, Union minister Uma Bharati said the judgment has opened the way for the building of Ram Temple. Construction of Ram Temple would soon begin in Ayodhya, said the minister while interacting with journalists here on Thursday. Ayodhya is holy site of Hindus and not of Muslims and the condition there is such that nothing but the Ram Temple could be built, said the minister.

Ayodhya is for the Hindus as Mecca-Madina for the Muslims and Vatican City for the Christians, she added. Uma claimed she had always said that it was not an issue of clash of faiths. The minister said the land dispute could be resolved outside the court too. It could be resolved by consent of both the parties or by the legislature, she added. Uma said Muslims may take initiative to give land. She said that issue of December 6 was different and who could conspire when the matter was so clear. She said hearing should speed up and Ram Temple should be constructed.

Rahul doing theatre, far from reality

Uma, on the issue of Rahul Gandhi visiting Kamtanath Temple in Chitrakoot, said he was doing theatre and the reality was different. She said the country is being divided in the name of religion since the time of Rahul’s grandfather. People were murdered in the name of religion during Sikh riots of 1984. The BJP governments in several states were dislodged using article 356 in the name of religion, when the issue of construction of Ram Temple was raised, said the minister, adding that public knew the reality of Congress. Uma said they were out of power because of Lord Rama and now he wants to grab power in the name of Lord Rama.

Caste reservation could never end

Uma Bharati said our country had disparities on the basis of caste. Caste discrimination and casteism dominated the scene. Caste reservation could never end. She said all people should consider on reservation on economic basis. Uma said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that no injustice would be done to anyone in SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and it was very important.

‘Apki Baar, Do Sau Paar’

Uma, commenting on slogan of ‘Apki Baar, Do Sau Paar’, said such slogans were given during elections. She said no one in democracy could guarantee about seats to be won. She said people could only be requested for voting.