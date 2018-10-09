Bhopal: Water supply to remain affected today

The water supply in some areas of the city would be affected on Tuesday following inter-connection work in pipe lines of Kolar project. The work of inter-connection of new pipe line with feeder main branch no.1 of Kolar water supply project will be done. Water supply would be affected in Narialkheda, JP Nagar, PGBT College area, Shahjahanabad, Bal Vihar area, Chandbarh, Arif Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Congress Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Sonagiri, Arera Colony E-1 to E-4 and other areas.