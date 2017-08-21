Bhopal: Watchout! Swachhta brigade out on street to name & shame you

Bhopal: Be aware, with a vow to keep city clean, children and youths are out on streets to name and shame if one is found relieving in open or dumping garbage. Donning caps and whistles, group of youths and children aged between 7-20 years have taken up task in their hands to ensure that Bhopal live up to the distinction of being the 2nd cleanest city in the country. These children blew the whistle and gather other people’s attention if they catch hold of some uncle spitting on the road or any aunty throwing waste in open.

In an innovative way, for the first time in the city Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) in association with an NGO, Sanidhya Samiti has started a ‘Swachhta Ki Patshala’, for a group of children. Here the children are given lessons on personal hygiene, waste segregation. These children have been divided into small brigades, each having 10 members with one head child to monitor them. These brigades walk around their assigned areas with a whistle to check and report about open defecation and wastage dumping.

There are around 12 such brigades covering 12 zones, but the aim is to create such brigades for all 85 wards in the city. Recently, the city earned 2nd rank, in Swachh Survekshan 2017.

Collector Bhopal Sudam Khade talking to Free Press said that till now they have received an overwhelming response. “The best part is that if some lesson is given by children, the elders feel ashamed and guilty of doing it. This has made a huge difference and has worked favourable for the whole campaign”. In this way, they are not only making society aware but motivating their family too, said the officer.

While, for Secretary of NGO Sanidhya Samiti Ritu Sharma it was a moment of great pride when their ‘Baba Nagar swachhta brigade’ got accolades from the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on August 15 for this cleanliness and sanitation drive in the city.

Sharma also said that “Swachhtaa Brigade” trained under Swachtaa ki pathshala designed by us, is winning many hearts by their innocent yet logical argument with Bhopalites which basically constitute of objections like – 1) why did you spit on the road uncle, don’t you know it turns our city dirty (2) Aunty why do you have to throw the garbage in open, can’t you adjust your time with NAGAR Nigam garbage collection vehicle when it comes to your door in the morning.

Co-ordinator Sanidhya Samiti Shivani Shukla said that we train children by giving lectures, showing short movies, staging street-plays and then teaching importance of maintaining hygiene in the society by giving them examples from real life. The BMC has also launched a comic ‘Chacha Chaudhary’ last month to bring awareness among children regarding cleanliness

Free Press also spoke to Monitor of Babanagar unit Pooja Pandit. For Pandit, life was normal, and then last month she saw an NGO who were teaching about sanitation and hygiene she could not stop herself and joined it. Pundit who is doing bachelor degree from Rajiv Gandhi and lives at Shahpura further said that it was challenge to teach them but “when I first saw a man defecating in open , I blew a whistle after which my brigade joined me and began to raise slogans ‘Shame Shame’, as taught to us, by the method of ‘Roko Toko’ then suddenly others in the colony assembled and all understood our message.