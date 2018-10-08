Bhopal: Vyapam whistleblowers to contest polls on Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti ticket

Two whistleblowers of the Vyapam scam, including Dr Anand Rai and Ashish Chaturvedi could make their political debut in assembly polls in MP on the tickets of the tribal outfit Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS). JAYS chief Dr Hiralal Alawa confirmed that Rai and Chaturvedi had given their consent to contest the election from the ticket of JAYS.

Vyapam scam whistleblower Rai has been offered ticket from Indore-V seat and Chaturvedi, who has been associated with ruling BJP’s parent outfit RSS since 2006 has been offered ticket by the JAYS from Gwalior East seat of Gwalior district. Both, the Indore-V and Gwalior East are represented by ruling BJP MLAs presently. The Indore-V seat is being represented by the three-time sitting legislator Mahendra Hardia since 2003.

On the other hand the present urban development and housing minister in the state government Maya Singh is the sitting MLA from Gwalior East. Political experts belive that both the sitting MLAs concerned of BJP are not in comfortable position from the same seat this time. Particularly Maya Singh as she had won the 2013 polls by a margin of merely 1100-plus votes. BJP’s prospects on the seat could also be hit, as a popular municipal councilor Satish Sikarwar, who is eyeing the ruling party ticket from the same seat, might contest against the party nominee if denied the ticket. Alawa informed that the list of candidates for 80 seats will be finalised by October 21, when a massive rally of the outfit will be organised in Manawar area of Dhar district.