The backdrop of official twitter account of chief electoral officer (CEO) of the state has triggered a controversy. BJP spokesman Rajnish Agrawal has called it highly objectionable. He said it was the work of election commission (EC) to try to increase polling percentage but such messages may be wrongly interpreted. He said that an objection would be registered before the EC over backdrop of twitter account of CEO office.

Notably the twitter backdrop in question has four quotations. One of them reads, Vote for Change. The remaining three are: Vote for Equality, Vote for Better Future and Vote for MP. He also raised objection over the quotation- Vote for Equality. He said that Indian Constitution speaks of equality and the quotation- Vote of Equality gives a message that inequality persists. He said that timing of this message, at a time when there is agitation on amendment in SC/ST Atrocities Act, sends out a wrong message.

Activist Ajay Dubey said it was not the job of office of CEO to give a call for- vote for equality, change or good future. He said the slogan of EC was- Free and Fair Elections. He said that CEO must clarify what change he wants. The office of CEO has started twitter handle in the recent past to provide information on assembly polls. It was said that the twitter account would also work to create awareness in people for voting.