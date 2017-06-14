Bhopal: Violence confined to areas where BJP MLAs lacked influence: CM

Bhopal: Urging his party’s MLAs to build rapport with the people and be in close touch with them, the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said at the meeting of the BJP legislature party here on Tuesday that violence during the recent farmers’ protest took place mainly in those areas where the BJP MLAs concerned did not command influence. “Had they been in touch with the people, they would have to come to know about the plans being made,” he said.

He asked the MLAs to keep a close watch on the situation on June 16 – the day on which several organisations of farmers have given a call for blockading national highways. What he probably meant was that the protest won’t be successful in the areas where the BJP MLAs command influence.

He also asked the MLAs to devote more time to their constituencies and plunge into preparations for the Vidhan Sabha elections, which he said, were not very far off. The chief minister told the ministers that they should spend the first three days of the week in the capital and the last three days in the districts under their charge and should make it a point to stay for the night there.

BJP national vice-president Prabhat Jha urged the MLAs to be well-prepared while interacting with the media persons. “Don’t say anything before the media unless you are well-versed with the issues and know what you are saying”, he said, Mohan Yadav, a party MLA from Ujjain blamed “conspiracy hatched by the Congress” for the farmers’ agitation. He said that the plan for the agitation was drawn up at a meeting in Congress MLA Jitu Patwari’s constituency. He said that the Congress had orchestrated violence in the Malwa region as the party was lacking support in that region.