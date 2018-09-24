Bhopal: Verification of guest faculties’ PhD coursework raises stink

Yet in another controversy has hit the recruitment of professors as now questions are being raised over the way the documents of the candidates are being verified. Disgruntled aspirants have raised questions over verification of documents of guest faculty, especially those holding PhD degree. Aspirants have raised doubts about the genuineness of PhD degree of guest faculties who have done their coursework while simultaneously teaching in colleges.

Six months coursework is mandatory to complete the PhD, without which it would be considered incomplete. This coursework is conducted at either the research center or at the University. Several guest faculties have completed their PhD during the period they were teaching in some college. Question raised by the activist was about the attendance of guest faculty. “Was the guest faculty present- in the college as a teacher or at the research center as a student,” quipped a complainant requesting anonymity.

“Those behind this sham should be investigated; either the official conducting the coursework is guilty or the college management where the guest faculty is appointed,” said an applicant. “Higher education department is hand in gloves in the crime. This could be judged by the fact that this detail is not being verified during verification of documents,” said the activist. According to sources, “If this fact is verified then several candidates who conducted their fake coursework would be held ineligible.” However, “Some candidates were smart enough not to show their experience at the time of coursework.”

About a dozen candidates have complained the matter to higher education department and the governor. Candidates have demanded that authenticity of PhD degrees should be checked in detail so that genuine candidates do not suffer. Authenticity of the degrees could not be verified unless their coursework is verified properly, they added.