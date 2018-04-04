Bhopal: Uttrakhand HC summons CS, sends ‘dasti’ notice

Bhopal: After Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary BP Singh failed to appear before the Uttrakhand High Court despite repeated notices, the court has sent a ‘dasti’ notice to the MP government official. The court handed over the notice to Singh in connection with disposal of Holkar estate’s assets by a trustee even when Madhya Pradesh government is the rightful owner of the properties. The court has issued the notice on a PIL field by Akhil Bharatiya Holkar Mahasangh.

The organisation has accused the Madhya Pradesh government of keeping silent over disposal of the Holkar estate property in other states. Mahasabha president Vijay Singh Pal had filed a petition in Supreme Court over the illegal sale of Holkar estate’s properties. The Apex court in turn directed the Uttrakhand High Court to look into the matter. Seeking explanation, the High Court had issued various notices to the C S, however, he failed to appear before the court. Now, the court has sent a notice by hand directing Singh has to appear before it on April 11.

Pal, while interacting with media here alleged that Topaz Blade manufacturer and a trustee SC Malhotra misled the trust and introduced himself as legal person having power of attorney to sell all Holkar Properties. Recently, he sold Kushaward Ghat of Haridwar to land mafia Raghvendra Sikhaula, alleged Pal, informing that the property was worth Rs 100 crore but Malhotra sold it off at a throw away price of Rs 50 lakh.

The Chief Secretary Singh, in capacity of Khasgi Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Charities Trust, had signed a document on August 23, 2017 by which the property of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar and Holkar estate property which were merged in 1948 to India and Madhya Bharat, was declared property of Madhya Pradesh government, informed Pal. Realizing the seriousness of the matter, Gadwal commissioner Kunal Sharma had recommended CBI probe into the ongoing disposal of Holkar properties, which is now MP Government property, he added.