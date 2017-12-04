Bhopal: Unsafe MP: 17% rise in crime against women

Bhopal: State has witnessed a 17% rise in crime against women in 2017. Approximately 18,79,458 cases have been registered under various sections of the IPC, minor acts and the CrPC across the state between January 1 and October 31, this year. 17,690,73 cases were registered in the corresponding period last year.

Even the crime rate has witnessed a 12% spurt during the same period in comparison to last year. The number of crime in 2017 has increased by 1.10 lakh cases than 2016. Around 2,31,931 cases have been registered under various sections of the IPC during the above-mentioned period, including 3,752 cases of rape. The figure is 11% higher than the last year. In 2016, 4,882 rape cases were reported between January 1 and December 31. Cases of molestation have increased from 7,530 in first 10 months of 2016 to 8,020 in 2017, which is a 6.51% rise. Apart from crime against women, the state has also witnessed a sudden spurt (10%) increase in cases of rioting. While 1,397 cases were reported in 2016, this year, the figure has already beached 1,546-mark in the ongoing year. Besides, the state has also recorded 15% increase in abduction cases. 7,702 such cases have already been reported in the ongoing year in comparison to 6,676 in 2016.

However, there is some positive news too crime front. The state has witnessed a sharp drop in incidence of murder, attempt to murder and dacoity. While murders have witnessed a decline of 17.14%, attempt to murder have gone down by 14% and dacoity by 17%.

12% rise in other crimes: A total of 11,34,846 cases have already been reported in the ongoing year. Last year, the figure stood at 10,09,842.

70% rise in cases of opium peddling and use. In first 10 months of 2016, the number of such cases stood at 578. The figure has reached 988 this year.

26% rise in use of arms. From 7447 (2016), to 9439 in 2017.

37% rise in use of explosives from 223 in 2016 to 306 in the ongoing year.

14% rise in cases registered under the Motor Act.

Preventive action (CrPC): 5,12,708 cases reported till October 31. During the corresponding period of 2016 the figure stood at 4,72,908. Section 109 of CrPC: Police initiated against 409 habitual offenders in the ongoing year. The figure stood at 322 last year. Cases of law and order violation: under Section 107/116 of the CrPC saw a rise from 3,69,417 (2016) to 4,01,152, this year. Cases of externment rose by 35% in 2017 from 1,573 (2016) to 2,126 in the ongoing year.