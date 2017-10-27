Bhopal: Unmotorable National Highway

HOSHANGABAD: Barring BOT roads, all other roads in the district are in an extremely bad shape. The stretch of the NH-69, which connects Bhopal with Betul, in the district is virtually unmotorable. Tenders were issued for the relaying of the road in 2011-12 but were cancelled for unknown reasons. It has huge craters which can send shivers down the spine of any vehicle driver. The bridge over Narmada River not only has potholes but the railing is missing at many places, making it extremely vulnerable to accidents.

A couple of years back, an ROB was built at Budhni on this highway – yes, it is the same Budhni which the chief minister represents in the Vidhan Sabha. Within a few months of its inauguration, the ROB developed cracks, exposing the poor workmanship and material that had gone into its construction. The construction agency made some cursory repairs but the authorities did not deem it fit to take any action against it. What the MP Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are doing is anybody’s guess. Meanwhile, even at the risk of breaking their limbs, the people are forced to use these roads.