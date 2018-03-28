Bhopal: Understanding the intricacies of theatre through a psychiatrist’s eyes

Bhopal: Noted stage, film and TV personality Mohan Agashe is a psychiatrist by profession who can speak easily on Sophocles and Sigmund Freud. For him, theatre is a recreation. But it’s not just a children’s playground; it can be entertainment for people who like to stretch their minds.

Honoured with many awards, Agashe avoids speaking about himself. The idea that there is a pragmatic solution to a role’s emotional demands is quintessential Agashe. If we were pressed to explain the sources of his success, we would say it springs from a rare combination of emotional transparency, unfettered imagination and awesome mental precision.

Agashe, who was in the city on Sunday to deliver a lecture in master class which was held as part of the eighth Theatre Olympics spoke to Free Press. Excerpts: You’re a psychiatrist and have been professor of psychiatry at BJM medical College where you studied.

How did you fall in love with theatre?

My taking plunge into theatre has not happened suddenly. I walked up to the stage as I did many things. Gradually, it became a tool to understanding life. You may not know what you like, but you enjoy doing it. In school, my teacher noticed that I can act. He called me to his home and said we would stage a play.

I informed this to my parents who allowed me. This is how I got the licence. I acted as Amal in ‘Dak Ghar’ in school. I was associated with an amateur theatre group in my college days. I changed the group because of director Jabbar Patel. I worked in his play ‘Ghashiram Kotwal’. Though, I was involved in many extra-curricular activities, theatre was my first love.

As a psychiatrist, how do you relate the character of Dr. Faustus with that of Macbeth?

Both are famous plays. Actually, the writers of both the plays are genius who can do the psycho-analysis of a character very well. Sophocles’ play Oedipus inspired Sigmund Freud to do research on development of human behaviour. Shakespeare’s Othello, too, is an example of psycho-analysis. This is called Othello Syndrome.

Did Utpal Dutt inspire you to join theatre? How scholarly was he? Not at all. I even didn’t know him when I began to do theatre. Much later, I came to know about him. Yes, I got a chance to meet him. He was the first theatre personality who used stage as a weapon to give political message. He was a great writer, director and actor.

How do you analyze the character of a play?

No, I don’t analyze any character. I just portray it. It’s the job of a critic and the audience. What is your opinion of Sandip Ray? Have you worked with Satyajit Ray? He is good. Technically, he is very sound. The difference is in the choice of films he did. I worked with him in a Bengali telefilm ‘Feluda 30’. Yes, I met Satyajit Ray. I worked in a movie that was based on him; and I shot it with him.

While I was working with him, I came to know we both were patients of cervical spondylosis. He wrote to me a nice letter: “I am doing a telefim that is based on Munshi Premchand’s story and I would like that you play the two main characters in it. I won’t able to pay you much. I will be happy if you accept it. Regards from one spondylitis to another.” I told him even if you don’t pay, I will work.

How political interference in affecting the standards of good institutions like FTII?

To speak about political interference is a very different thing. There should not be politics in education and culture. But it depends on policies. If you agree with their policies, you join it. If it is not acceptable to you don’t join it. It depends on what type of government you have.

How do you view the 8th Theatre Olympics?

It is like a marriage of theatre; in marriage, people spend a lot. It is just publicity. I received a letter from National School of Drama for the master class. I’ve no comments on it. Yet, I can say, they have money and they are using it. I am a member of its advisory committee. It is very difficult for a country like ours to hold such fests. We have too many pressures.

How is it going to help young theatre artistes?

We can’t teach anyone how to act. Bharat Bhawan, Lalit Kala Kendra and other institutions have changed over the years. Earlier, art was not a profession. We have changed the concept. Earlier, the purpose was to lead a meaningful life. You need something to survive. And the idea of someone doing something to survive does not mean that it should be sold. Initially, we had Barter system. Everything was not converted into money. In the system, you will give what you have and I will give what I have. Money cannot buy you a meaningful life. You can’t pay somebody to love you: life is very complex.

You have visited Bhopal many times. What do you like most in the city?

I like Bhopal. I keep on coming to the city to find out what I actually like about it.