Bhopal: Two persons commit suicide in two separate incidents

Bhopal: In two separate incidents, two persons ended their lives in the last 24 hours in the city. In the first incident, reported near railway station, a 34-year-old railway employee committed suicide by hanging at his office under the limits of GRP Bhopal police station on Wednesday noon. The deceased has been identified as Roop Singh who worked as AC mechanic in the railways. He lived with his family in the railway colony in the area of railway quarters.

According to GRP SHO Hemant Shrivastav, the deceased was with his co-worker at around 1 pm when he asked her to have lunch and stayed back in the office. The co-worker then left the office for lunch and when she came back to her surprise the door was found closed.

The woman then informed others as she got no response even after repeated knocks after which other railway employees broke open the door to find him hanging. In a hand written suicide note, he has stated financial issues to be behind the extreme step taken by him.

Meanwhile, in another incident a 40-year-old teacher hanged himself in his home on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Hari Singh Rajpoot, resident of Mussi village who worked as a government teacher in the village.

It was on Tuesday night that his cousin Jitendra and father spotted him hanging in his room which he had locked from inside. Police said in a hand written suicide note he has expressed love for his wife and asked her to care for his daughter. The cause of suicide could not be ascertained in the note, said police adding that a case has been registered and a probe into is on.