Bhopal: Two mobile phone thieves nabbed, handset worth Rs. 60 thousand recovered

Bhopal: Chunabhatti police have nabbed two mobile phone thieves from Manisha Market and recovered handsets worth around Rs 60,000 from their possession. Acting on a tip-off that two youths were trying to sell mobile phones at low price near Manisha Market, police reached at the marked and nabbed the duo and seized two mobile phones from their possession.

The arrested have been identified as Bablu alias Pankaj Sarkar (19) and Suraj Meda (19). The two confessed that the mobile phones were stolen from Kolar area. During investigation police also recovered a laptop and tyre stolen from Kolar area. The two confessed stealing of two mobile phones and a laptop from Shirdipuram Colony in Kolar area around five days ago. The laptop was recovered from Suraj’s house in Ambedkar Nagar.

Meanwhile, Lost Cell Unit of Crime Branch had recovered 65 lost mobile phones last month and has started process to handover them to its owners. Crime Branch has also recovered 274 lost mobile phones but the complainants are now not reachable and the list has been uploaded on http://bhopalpolice.com/lostphone.html.