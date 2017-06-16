Bhopal: Two minors arrested for unnatural sex with 8-yr-old

Bhopal: Two minor residents of Anand Nagar slum area had been arrested by the Piplani police for sodomising an eight-yr-old boy on Thursday.

According to SHO Brijesh Bhargava, the victim resides at Anand Nagar slum area and is a class four student and his parents work as labourers. The victim informed police that the incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when two accused – aged 11 and 13 – who live in Purana Shiva Nagar area lured the victim and took him to their house, where they forcefully had unnatural sex with him and also threatened him of dire consequences on revealing the fact to anyone.

The victim then returned to house and remained tight-lipped over the incident. However, on Wednesday the victim mustered courage and narrated his ordeal to mother after which the matter was reported at Piplani police station. Based on his complaint, a case under Sections 377 and 506 of the IPC has been registered by the police.

The accused were presented in the juvenile court on Thursday. However, in the first medical report of boy, nothing such sexual assault has been confirmed externally. The police have would conduct a second medical examination to confirm the incident after which further course of action would be taken against both minor accused.