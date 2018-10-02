Bhopal: Two dupe man on pretext of offering job at secretariat, booked

Jahangirabad police on Monday booked two persons for duping a Dewas-based man of Rs 25,000 on promise of providing him clerical job in Vidhan Sabha secretariat. ASI Rajendra Solanki said that victim Chanchal Soni (30) of Khategaon in his complaint said that Rajesh Rajput of his town introduced him to Pramod Malviya of Nariyalkheda saying that he was a clerk at Vidhan Sabha. He also showed his fake Identity card in which his post was mentioned as LDC clerk. However, in reality he was a washerman.

Malviya told him that since model code of conduct will come into place by month end so the state government was recruiting UDC/LDC clerks and peons in the secretariat. Assuring to get him a clerical job, Malviya asked him to pay Rs 2 lakh for the same. Later Malviya came to Khategaon with a fake appointment letter and asked for the amount. However, Soni gave Rs 25,000 and promised to pay the remaining amount in Bhopal before joining the office.

Recently, when Soni came to Bhopal, Malviya met him at Jinsi Square. However Soni’s relative Chanchal who was accompanying him got suspicious. He asked for the appointment letter handed over by Malviya. The duo went to Vidhan Sabha and cross verified with the authorities there. On finding that the letter was fake, the matter was reported to police. A case under sections 420, 467 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the two accused. Police have arrested Malviya from Nariyalkheda, while Rajput is on the run.