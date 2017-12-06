Bhopal: Two arrested for sexually assaulting and harassing minors

Bhopal: In separate incidents, police on Tuesday arrested a man on charge of raping a minor, while another man was arrested for sexually harassing a minor boy. Villagers thrashed the man who tried to outrage the modesty of the boy and later handed him over to the police. In first incident, Ashoka Garden police arrested a 22-year-old man Lokesh Yadav who sexually assaulted the girl when she was alone at home.

Lokesh, a resident of Ashoka Garden had befriended the victim, a 15-year-old girl. On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the man came to girl’s house and finding her alone raped her. The man threatened the minor of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. However, the girl narrated the ordeal to her parents. They along with the girl went to the accused house at Jahangirabad, but there the man and his parents started quarrelling with the girl’s family. The matter was reported to Jahangirabad police and they arrested the accused. The man was later handed over to Ashoka Garden police.

In another incident, Eitkhedi police arrested a 40-year-old man accused of sexually harassing a minor boy in Barkhedi Hajjam village.

The accused, identified as Parwat Singh is a resident of the same village. Eitkhedi SHO Chain Singh Raghuvanshi said that the 13-year-old boy was alone at his shop on Sunday when the accused reached there and tried to disrobe him. The boy resisted and ran away. He informed others about the incident. Singh was later arrested by police on information of villagers.