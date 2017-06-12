Bhopal: Tribal Museum programme concludes with dance recitals

Bhopal: The six-day programme concluded with tribal dance of Odisha and MP at Tribal Museum on Sunday. The programme was organised by Aadivasi Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Academy to mark fourth foundation of Tribal Museum. The cultural programme began with Gotipua and Gudumb Baja, tribal dances of Odisha and Dindori district of MP respectively. A three-day painting workshop ‘Udgar’ of contemporary artists and anchoring workshop of cultural programmes were also organised under the programme and it was major attraction of art lovers. As many as 20 artists from across the country participated in the painting workshop. A craft fair was also a part of the programme which attracted visitors in large numbers.