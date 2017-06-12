Bhopal: The six-day programme concluded with tribal dance of Odisha and MP at Tribal Museum on Sunday. The programme was organised by Aadivasi Lok Kala Evam Boli Vikas Academy to mark fourth foundation of Tribal Museum. The cultural programme began with Gotipua and Gudumb Baja, tribal dances of Odisha and Dindori district of MP respectively. A three-day painting workshop ‘Udgar’ of contemporary artists and anchoring workshop of cultural programmes were also organised under the programme and it was major attraction of art lovers. As many as 20 artists from across the country participated in the painting workshop. A craft fair was also a part of the programme which attracted visitors in large numbers.
Bhopal: Tribal Museum programme concludes with dance recitals
JUST ARRIVED
- Indore: Vijayvargiya defends govt, blames babus for not implementing schemes
- Mumbai: Aarey Colony residents want more toilets to end open defecation
- Mumbai: MMRDA sends acquisition notices to landowners for Virar-Alibaug corridor
- Ujjain: Maheshwari Bandhan holds fun-filled gathering
- Indore: 5 more days of chaos; bypass blockade likely on June 16
EDITOR’S PICK
Dozen ethnic Indians in Britain’s new House
There is reason for ethnic Indians in Britain to celebrate with the number of elected Indian-origin members of the new…
MP CM atones as farmer issue botched up
The Madhya Pradesh government’s management of the farmers’ stir in the State has been inept and confused. It initially denied…
Charting monetary policy with mixed signals
Setting of interest rates is a key component of monetary policy. This responsibility is now with the Monetary Policy Committee…
UK verdict not an event, but a process
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Theresa May, played a gamble of holding snap polls for the British Parliament…
Conservative Japan allows smooth transition
The Japanese government’s approval of a legislation that will permit Emperor Akihito to abdicate the throne, and be succeeded by…