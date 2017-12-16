Bhopal: Tribal art, food, ornaments and literature enchant visitors

Bhopal: Tribal food, paintings, ornaments, art works, literature, books and discourses are a major attraction at the ongoing three-day Tribal Literature Festival – 2017 being held at Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS).

The fest which began from December 14 is being organised by IGRMS for the first time with aim to showcase cultural and literary heritage of tribals.

On the second day of festival, three academic sessions were held. The first session was chaired by Vasant Nirgme. In all, nine papers were presented by the tribal writers/authors in this session. About 11 papers were presented on different themes of tribal language and literature in the second session, which was chaired by Dr Anil Boro. In both the sessions, the speakers focused on oral literature of tribals and endangered tribal languages.

Chairman of Maram Art and Literature Association, Manipur, Thumbu Maram who presented paper on Maram Literature told

Free Press that Marams are indigenous people of Manipur whose ancestral home is in Senapati and Kangpokpi districts. They have been identified as a primitive tribe, the only tribe in north eastern states. Their population is 5,000 and they are scattered across 40 villages. “UNESCO database on endangered languages puts the number of speakers of Maram language at 37,000,” he said.

There are several books on folk tales, rituals, biographies, histories, poems, prose, souvenirs published in Maram to promote Maram literature. The language has been recognised by the state government. Text books for up to class VIII are available in this language. The third session was dedicated to the tribal film show. A documentary film based on Santhali writings was screened.

The second day prorgamme concluded with cultural performances. Gudum and korku dance of Madhya Pradesh, lingo karsad dance of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra which narrates Gond folklores were presented. Kakasar dance of Murita trihals of Chhattisgarh was also presented, which conveys message of mutual brotherhood.

Aahar is one of the major attractions for visitors. Under this, tribal dishes of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal are being served. Makka ki roti, baingan ka bharta, lahsun and dhaniya chutney, gud, pooranpoli, kheer, bhaat, daal, baingan bhaja, phoolgobi daalna, maacher jhol, chutney, patali gud, and payash are also available.

Gond, Urao, and Godna paintings of MP and Chhatisgarh ranging from Rs 1000 to Rs 4000 are also on display at exhibition cum sale called Kalanjali. Handloom and handicraft works including paper mache toys and masks, ornaments, Chanderi sarees, clothes in batik prints are available. Indira Publishing House, Landmark, Book Paradise, Bhopal, Gyan Book Private Limited, New Delhi, IRMS have displayed books on tribal literature.