Bhopal: Tragedy of errors, says bench over delay in FIR, MLC bloomers

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday described the delay in filing of FIR and the bloomers in the medical examination report of the victim in the Bhopal gang-rape case as “tragedy of errors”.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the gang-rape of an UPSC aspirant, the High Court bench of judges Hemant Gupta and Vijay Shukla, pulled up the state government for delay in filing of an FIR in the case and the gaffes in the Medico-Legal Case (MLC). Government has been instructed to put up action report within 15 days. The court has already issued notices to chief secretary, DGP and others in connection to the case.

During the hearing Advocate General Purushendra Kaurav informed the court that town inspectors (TI) of concerning police stations and SI have been suspended. Besides, two doctors have also been suspended for negligence. All the four accused in the gang rape have been arrested and Special Investigating Team (SIT) has been constituted, the court was told.

Taking into account the police report, the court has instructed the government to present before it an action report in next hearing on November 27. The court also directed to conduct daily hearing of the case in the district court after filing of the challan. ASP Dharamvir Singh, gynaecology department HoD Aruna Kumar and GMC professor Dr Varuna Pathak were also present in the court hearing.

A UPSC aspirant was allegedly gang-raped by four men when she was returning home after attending UPSC coaching class on October 31. The rape survivor and her parents were made to run from one police station to other to lodge an FIR.

GRP Police station, MP Nagar Police station and Habibganj Police station refused to take her complaint. Later the Sultania Hospital committed another blunder in preparing the medical examination report of the victim saying that the sexual act was committed “with her consent and will”. However, after GRP pointed out the blunders in the report, the Hospital changed its MLC report, saying that the intercourse was forced.