Bhopal: Traffic surveillance system to be installed at 14 road squares

Bhopal: Fourteen road squares in the city have been identified for intensive traffic surveillance and beautification under the Smart City project. As many as 51 CCTV cameras will be installed at these squares to check traffic violations. Challans would be sent to the homes of the vehicle drivers caught violating traffic rules on camera. In the first phase, Roshanpura Square and Board Office Square will be beautified and equipped with the automatic traffic surveillance system.

This was decided at a meeting chaired by collector Sudam Khade here on Thursday. Chandramouli Shukla, CEO, Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited was present at the meeting. The collector directed that all low-floor buses, magic vehicles and mini-buses operating within the city limits should carry the mobile numbers of the owners, photographs of the conductor and driver and police helpline numbers. It should be ensured that the conductors and drivers of all public transport vehicles wear uniforms. The collector said that adequate lighting arrangements should be made in 100 metre radius of public parks, shopping malls, railway stations and other places frequented by the people.

Addressing the meeting, DIG Santosh Kumar Singh said that making the city safe and beautiful was not only the responsibility of the police and the administration but also of the residents. All sections of society should cooperate in making the city beautiful and crime-free. The meeting was informed that seven accident-prone spots have been identified in the city and the vehicles crossing these spots at high speeds or violating other rules would be fined. Neeraj Kushwaha, director, Smart City Corporation, DSP (Traffic) Mahendra Jain and representatives of the unions and associations of public transport operators were present at the meeting.