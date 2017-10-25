Bhopal: Traffic goes haywire in absence of traffic cops, signals

Bhopal: In the absence of traffic signals it becomes utmost necessary to deploy cops to regulate unruly vehicular movements, however, at a Square near the district court, there is neither any devise nor a personnel to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The Square is witnessing gridlock on daily basis and has become accident-prone. As a number of government offices are located near the Square, there is huge traffic jam during peak hours giving office goers and other commuters harrowing time.

Traffic coming from board office, Subhash Nagar, police control room and from Vallabh Bhawan side crisscrosses at this Square. Heavy vehicles including buses, four wheelers and two wheelers coming from all directions are leading to congestions at the Square since there is neither traffic signal nor cops for manning the traffic.

ASP traffic Mahendra Jain claimed that cops are being deployed at the Square during day time and assured that very soon traffic signals would be installed. There area is under our upcoming projects and traffic signals will soon start operating there, he added.

– Gambhir Yadav, a practicing lawyer in the court said that politicians, bureaucrats, lawyers, other government staff and students pass through this area and there is always a threat of collision of vehicles in the absence of a traffic signal. Authorities should take necessary steps to regulate the traffic before any untoward incident occurs.

– Similar views were expressed by Ajay Rathore who pass through the square every day. We are always on guard while crossing the square and we stop the vehicle and look in all directions before crossing it. People always seems to be in hurry and so drive at high speed as there is no one to check them, said Ajay. Either traffic cops should be deployed or traffic signals should be placed to regulate the traffic, he added.

– Another commuter Rajesh Malik said that the roads are being widened after removal of rotaries but at the same time the traffic management should also be taken care of. The square is scary as traffic comes from all the four sides and if there is no one to check the movement, a collision is inevitable, he said.

– Due to my work timings, I mostly drive through this square during late evenings. In gets very scary as there are no signals, said Ganesh Gujjar. Though I have not seen any accident here so far but still we can’t wait for one to take place, he added.