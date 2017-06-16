Bhopal: Traders’ bandh total in wholesale market, no effect on normal life

Bhopal: The business establishments in the city remain closed on a daylong strike on Thursday to protest against the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST). The bandh was called by trade and business organisations to oppose the 5% GST on packaged and branded food items. Around 200 mandi across the state, including Bhopal, remain closed due to the strike.

The impact of the strike was seen more in New Market and Old city in comparison to MP Nagar. The New Market and all areas in Old City were deserted completely. People had not to suffer more because the markets of essential commodities including milk, fruits, vegetables et al were opened.

However, wholesale markets remain closed. The impact of the strike was not on Petrol pumps, hospitals and banks. These institutions were also opened. The government purchasing of onion has also taken place. No riot and demonstration were held during the strike.

“We got good response from traders in the city to make the strike 100 per cent successful. Almost all shops and mandi in city were closed. No riot and demonstration were held during strike. The strike had peaceful completely,” said Lait Jain , president of Chamber of Commerce. He further said “We will come to any conclusion only after a meeting with minister for finance Jayant Mallaya. The meeting will be held on June 18.”

“The business of around Rs 10 crore affected in Bhopal Mandi while Rs 150 crore of 200 mandi across the state due to daylong strike. The proper inflow of vegetables and fruits including potato, onion, mango, etc were held in madi,” said Harish Gyanchandani, president of Grain and Oil Seeds Merchant Association.